Mashatile: Presidential Youth Employment Stimulus key for youth employment

Mashatile delivered a virtual keynote address at this year's Youth Day commemoration in Bloemfontein.

MANGAUNG – Deputy President Paul Mashatile said that the Presidential Youth Employment Stimulus remained a key tool in creating employment for young people.

Mashatile said that through the programme, 650,000 jobs were created in the last financial year.

The programme was set up at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and will end later this year.

Mashatile, who delivered the keynote address at this year's Youth Day commemoration, said that the country's future lies in government’s plans to create employment for the youth.

The deputy president delivered the address virtually to a large crowd gathered at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung.

Deputy President Mashatile said that the nation could not prosper if the country's youth were unable to meaningfully participate in the economy.

He said that government remained focused on ensuring that youth had access to socio-economic opportunities.

"The Presidential Employment Stimulus remains a crucial government intervention to generate employment and livelihood opportunities, particularly at a time when the economy as a whole is not producing jobs at the required rate."

The deputy president's sentiments were echoed by NYDA board chairperson, Asanda Luwaca, who called for government to not do away with initiatives aimed at addressing youth unemployment.

"We must continue to scale up the work of the Presidential youth employment intervention. This is too important of a program to only consider it a response to a pandemic."

Meanwhile, Mashatile said that government was investing in the modernisation of education to keep up with global trends.