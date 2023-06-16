Mashatile calls on society to create employment opportunities for young people

Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivered a virtual keynote address for the official Youth Day commemoration event underway in Mangaung.

MANGAUNG - Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called on all sectors of society to collaborate and create employment opportunities for young people.

He said the Presidential Youth Employment programme would continue to work closely with the private sector to create jobs.

He has encouraged all sectors to jump on board.

"As the majority of our population is comprised of youth, it is incumbent upon all sectors of society to collaborate in equipping the youth with the skills necessary for the development of our collective prosperity. If we fail to do so, we would have failed South Africa's future."