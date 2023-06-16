Mangaung Youth Day event delayed as bad weather prevents Mashatile from landing

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is supposed to deliver the keynote address at the Petrus Molemela Stadium but Eyewitness News understands bad weather has prevented the plane that Mashatile is travelling on from landing.

Mashatile was due to land in Mangaung on Friday morning to deliver the keynote address of the official Youth Day commemoration event.

Eyewitness News understands that Mashatile will now address the Youth Day celebrations virtually.

The City of Roses has been cold since the beginning of the week, with foggy weather experienced on Friday morning.

This has, however, not stopped the young people of this city from attending Friday's celebrations.

The marque here is almost full to capacity, with many braving the cold weather.

It's unclear what time the event will start and whether Mashatile will still deliver the keynote address.