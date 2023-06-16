JCC’s Hector Pieterson Memorial march calls for free, quality education

This year’s Youth Day marks the 47th anniversary of the 1976 Soweto uprising, where lives were lost during protests over the Bantu education system.

JOHANNESBURG - Non-profit leadership organisation for high school learners, the Johannesburg Junior Council (JCC), is marching to the Hector Pieterson Memorial in Soweto calling for government to ensure quality education in township schools.

This year’s Youth Day marks the 47th anniversary of the 1976 Soweto uprising where lives were lost during protests over the Bantu education system.

According to the council, township schools are neglected and should be addressed.

Spokesperson Lindo Nkosi said their call was for everyone to get a free, equal education.

"Schools, for example, in Soweto are still suffering from harsh conditions and we don’t want socio-economic factors or even racial identities to hinder the chances of getting a basic or an equal education. So, we are trying to make sure that at a base level, everyone gets free equal education".