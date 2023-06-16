Huguenot Tunnel reopened for light vehicles in wake of heavy rain

This comes after mop-up operations on Thursday following a heavy rainfall which resulted in floodings in some areas and damaging winds that pummelled parts of the Cape this month.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Winelands District Municipality says the Huguenot Tunnel between Cape Town and Worcester has been opened to light vehicles only.

Adverse weather conditions this week resulted in mudslides and rockfalls in the area, causing power failures and forcing the tunnel's closure.

#CPTTraffic Currently closed Franschhoek Pass (R45 between Franschhoek and Theewaterskloof Dam)

Visserhok Road (M48 that connects Durbanville and N7)

Goudiniweg

Slanghoek Road (one lane of traffic)

Entrance to Citrusdal where emergency repairs will start once waterflow allows ' EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) June 16, 2023

#CPTTraffic open Mitchell's Pass between Ceres and Wolseley following mudslides

Huguenot Tunnel open both directions for light motor vehicles but direction Cape Town heavy motor vehicles are diverted via the R43 ' EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) June 16, 2023

#CPTTraffic Currently closed:

Swartberg Pass (R328 between Prince Albert and Oudtshoorn)

Bainskloof Pass (R301 between Wellington and Wolseley)

du Toitskloof Pass (R101 between Paarl and Worcester)

Grootriver Pass (R102 in Nature's Valley) ' EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) June 16, 2023

The municipality's Jo-Anne Otto: "Sanral's team continued with clearing and mopping up tasks throughout the night and as a result, the tunnel is open for light vehicles. Heavy vehicles will still need to make use of an alternative route, as the Du Toitskloof Pass is still closed to all traffic."

The following roads in the province have been opened:

Huisrivier Pass between Calitzdorp and Ladismith following rockfalls.



Meiringspoort between Klaarstroom and De Rust.



R44 Clarence Drive between Gordons Bay and Rooi Els following rockfalls.



Mitchell's Pass between Ceres and Wolseley following mudslides.



The following roads are still currently closed: