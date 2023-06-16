Hawks being systematic in probing Mkhwebane's bribery claims - Lebeya

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has alleged that her husband was approached by now-deceased ANC MP, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, with an offer to make the parliamentary process against her disappear for R600,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya says they are investigating claims of bribery and extortion made by suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane by systematically searching for the truth.

Mkhwebane has alleged that her husband was approached by now-deceased African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, with an offer to make the parliamentary process against her disappear for R600,000.

Mkhwebane claims the chairperson of the Section 194 committee, Richard Dyanti, and another ANC MP, Pemmy Majodina, were in on it.

Lebeya has confirmed that he is investigating the claims.

"Working with the prosecutors, we have approached the court to get sitting authorities to do certain things. But I won't be unpacking how we conduct our investigation but we are working on it. So, you can understand that this is a new matter and we have to systematically search for the truth, which is the signs that we deploy," said Lebeya.