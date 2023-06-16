Gwamanda vows to 'level that playing field' for Joburg communities

Speaking at the Youth Day commemorations at the Hector Pieterson Museum in Soweto on Friday afternoon, Joburg Mayor Kableo Gwamanda said the youth of 1976 would serve as a reminder for him to put the lives of residents first.

He was joined by members of his mayoral committee and the families of the learners who died during the 1976 Soweto uprising.

Speaking at the commemoration on Friday afternoon, Gwamanda said the youth of 1976 would serve as a reminder for him to put the lives of residents first.

Gwamanda said that while the country remembered the youth of 1976, this day should also serve as a reminder of the hardships faced in communities.

"My commitment to you today is that I am going to level that playing field. We have suffered for too long."

He said his key mandate was to channel more opportunities to the city's communities.

"Our government doesn't create opportunities, it implements them. Ours is to action all the plans that have been put in place."

Gwamanda has assured Joburg residents that his time in office would yield desired outcomes.