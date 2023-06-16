Government should enable youth to be active participants of the economy - NYDA

National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) board chairperson, Asanda Luwaca, believes the presidential youth intervention is too important a program to consider it only a response to a pandemic.

MANGAUNG - The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) has called on government to do more to create job opportunities for young people.

Speaking at the official Youth Day event in Mangaung, board chairperson Asanda Luwaca said government could not continue giving out grants to youths.

She said in order to build a capable state, government needed to create an environment that was conducive for job creation and control of the economy.

"We must ask ourselves on this Youth Day whether we want to live in a South Africa where young people are dependent on the state or whether we will provide them with the dignity and social structure associated with work."

Luwaca added that the presidential youth intervention needed to be upscaled to assist young people to be active participants in the economy.

"This is too important a programme to consider it only a response to a pandemic. And it must be funded, beyond 2024,” she said.