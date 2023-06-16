GDE's Chiloane backs online admissions system to handle application influx

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has dismissed claims that suggest the online admissions system is ineffective.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has assured parents that its online admissions system will be able to handle an influx of applications.

On Thursday, the department opened the 2024 online admissions window for parents looking to register their children for grade 1 and 8.

In previous years, some parents were unable to successfully complete their applications due to the system not having enough capacity.

We successfully processed over 100 000 Grade 1 & 8 applications within the first hour of launching the 2024 Online Admissions without glitches. Apply now, play your part https://t.co/VBeXC0HayC pic.twitter.com/efMnjA0TZQ ' Matome Chiloane (@matomekopano) June 15, 2023

But Chiloane said the system had now been upgraded.

“We improve on the system every year. We ensure that if there are areas we need to improve, we do it. So, this year we improved its capacity to manage the number of applications per minute. We have not even reached 50-60% of the capacity so far.”

While some parents have continued to express their lack of trust in online applications, Chiloane said it makes the process easier for both the department and parents.

“We made it easier for parents with this system and it allows us to plan better because we know which schools and areas are in demand.”

The closing date for the applications is 14 July.