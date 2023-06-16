Flood-hit WC gets a rain break but second cold front to hit on Saturday

Western Cape Disaster Management head Colin Deiner told Eyewitness News that while mopping-up operations continued, a lot of work was being done to prepare for the next few days as more rain was expected.

CAPE TOWN - Residents of the Western Cape are drying off, at least for Friday, after days of heavy rains.

Damaging winds and torrential rains wrought havoc in communities across the province this week, with reports of severe flooding, uprooted trees, damaged roads and rockfalls.

But a second cold front is expected to hit the Cape on Saturday.

WATCH: Flooding chaos in parts of Western Cape

Deiner said they're still assisting the community of Citrusdal, which was cut off due to flooding on Thursday.

"The other problem is on the West Coast - Clanwilliam is quite a headache for us as well at this stage."

Deiner said that while they received reliable early weather warnings last week already and teams were on standby, they never thought the situation would turn out this bad.

He said they're especially concerned about the extent of flooded townships across the Cape.