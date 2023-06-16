First time in 25 years, Wemmershoek Dam opens 3 sluice gates amid heavy rainfall

The City of Cape Town have been experiencing heavy rains since Tuesday that have resulted in people being displaced and dams have also been filling up- exceeding capacity.

CAPE TOWN - Heavy rain has, for the first time in 25-years, prompted the City of Cape Town to open three sluice gates to release water from the Wemmershoek Dam.

The city’s bulk water team did so as a preventative measure as the dam was starting to exceed its capacity.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Thursday visited the Keyser River near Tokai, where city teams are removing vegetation and diverting water within the catchment area to help reduce flow into the river.

Update: I’ve just visited the Keyser River where @CityofCT teams are cutting channels into the wetland to allow for faster water runoff.



Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) June 15, 2023

Hill-Lewis said this should help to ease localised flooding which has affected businesses as well as a hospital in the area.

“I am very grateful to all of the city teams who have been working flat out, with very little sleep, to deal with the flooding impact and who have worked creatively for example cutting new channels in the Westlake Wetlands to allow more water to drain out quicker from various rivers that have burst their banks.”

Hill-Lewis said there are many flood-related incidents that still need to be dealt with.

“There are many thousands of people living with water-logged homes and there are many rivers that have still burst their banks, and which are impacting local homes and businesses, so I’m grateful for all of the residents, for our NGO’s what they are doing and to the city teams who are working flat out to deal with all of the impacts.”

