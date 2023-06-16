Economists shocked over Eskom agreeing to 7% wage hike

During their central bargaining forum on Thursday, Eskom reached an agreement with trade unions the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and Solidarity.

JOHANNESBURG - Economists have expressed shock after Eskom agreed to a 7% annual increase for all non-managerial employees over the next three years.

In addition, the parties agreed to a 7% increase in the housing allowance over the three-year period, and a once-off taxable payment of R10,000 for the first two years.



In the wake of rolling blackouts, numerous bailouts and failing infrastructure, some South African economists have lambasted Eskom’s wage agreement with trade unions NUM, Numsa and Solidarity.

Chief economist of the efficient group, Dawie Roodt, said the 7% annual wage agreement was a slap in the face of taxpayers.

“We’ve got something like 45,000 people getting paid by Eskom and they are getting increases well ahead of the inflation rate in South Africa while many millions of South Africans are losing their jobs. There is no way we can allow this.”

CEO for the South African Savings Institute, Gerald Mwandiambira, said the cost of this agreement is likely to be felt by the taxpayer.

“It will have an impact on the majority of the country in terms of the Eskom customers because that cost is likely to be passed on to the customers either directly through electricity bills or indirectly through subsidies which are obviously supported by the government.”

The wage agreement will come into effect from next month until 2026.