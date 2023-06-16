DA Youth's Olayi takes jab at ANC for SA's current state of affairs

The official opposition party said that it was worried that the governing party had not held up its end of the bargain to create job opportunities and failing to respond to other grievances of despondent youth.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) youth leaders have hit out at the African National Congress (ANC) for what they called the poor state of affairs as the country battles high unemployment, a cost-of-living crisis, as well as corruption.

The official opposition party said that it was worried that the governing party had not held up its end of the bargain to create job opportunities and failing to respond to other grievances of despondent youth.

READ:

- Youth Day: ‘It’s in shambles’ Mangaung residents unhappy with state of metro

- Monde Ndlovu: Youth are the jewels of democracy - but have no treasure

- Mangaung Youth Day event delayed as bad weather prevents Mashatile from landing

- Zulu: Youth on social grants should focus on building their futures

DA leaders made the comments during the Youth Day commemoration in the Eastern Cape, where party leader John Steenhuisen is also expected to deliver his June 16 speech.

Interim DA Youth Federal chairperson Ndipiwe Olayi has taken a jab at the ANC administration.

"Today we make a stand against the premier's that buy degrees. Today we make a stand against Russia's wars. Today we make a stand against the corrupt, hateful ANC national government that is trying to steal our dreams. They will not steal our dreams. Today we stand up and say enough is enough."