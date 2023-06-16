Amnesty Intl: SA youth need better opportunities to contribute to economy

Amnesty International South Africa said that despite the uprising in 1976, the youth in the country continues to deal with an unequal education system that denies them better employment opportunities,

JOHANNESBURG - Amnesty International South Africa has urged government to pay attention to the needs of the youth in the country before another uprising takes place.

The country is observing Youth Day in honour of the youth of 1976, who took to the streets to protest the Bantu education system.

The organisation said that 47 years later, South Africa's youth were faced with high unemployment and low-quality education.

The organisastion said that the promises that were made to the youth by government in 1994 had not been fulfilled.

South Africa’s unemployment rate sits at 32.9% with Stats SA stating that people between the ages of 15 and 24 were most vulnerable.

Amnesty International's Rejoyce Makhetha believes government needs to afford the youth better opportunities for them to contribute to the economy.

“The government needs a wake-up call. The education system remains unequal and broken, risking snuffing out the potential of children across the country,” she said.