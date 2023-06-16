After 21 hours at Warsaw airport, Ramaphosa's security detail cleared to leave

This after local authorities refused permission for passengers to disembark over a dispute about permits for weapons on board.

WARSAW - After more than 21 hours on the tarmac at Warsaw Chopin Airport, a plane carrying over 100 security personnel and journalists has been given the go-ahead to leave the Polish capital.

The security detail were meant to accompany President Cyril Ramaphosa on his peace mission to Ukraine and Russia, but whether they will catch up with him, remains doubtful.

WATCH: President Ramaphosa's security and SA journalists stuck in Poland

The SAA charter flight took off from South Africa on Wednesday night.

But this mission has been beset by roadblocks to get the president's security detail on the ground before he arrived in Warsaw on Thursday.

After overnight negotiations, the Airbus a340-300 is now set to leave for the city of Rzeszow.

SAA Captain Mpho Mamashela said that he was determined to complete the mission.

"What you're seeing is a reflection of what makes South African Airways special."

From Rzeszow, it's hoped the security detail will be able to catch up to President Cyril Ramaphosa before his departure to Russia.

