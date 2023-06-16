African peace mission: SA security personnel stuck at Warsaw airport for 2nd day

Polish authorities are refusing that they disembark the chartered SAA flight over a dispute regarding permits for the weapons on board.

WARSAW - A contingent of 100 specialised security personnel and journalists are entering their second day stuck on the runway of the Warsaw Chopin Airport in Poland.

The security forces were due to accompany President Cyril Ramaphosa on his peace mission to Ukraine and Russia on Friday.

It’s been a frosty reception from Polish authorities in Warsaw, as South African security forces have been barred from disembarking the Airbus 340 since 1PM on Thursday.

The plane, parked in the cargo section of the airport, is under round-the-clock guard on the tarmac by Polish authorities.

Security personnel and journalists have been on board the aircraft since leaving Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

The plane has run out of food, but the crew on board are pulling out all the stops to keep passengers comfortable with supplies of beverages.

On the ground, South African diplomats are still trying to negotiate an exit for those on board, in the hopes that they can still travel to Russia for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

WATCH: President Ramaphosa's security and SA journalists stuck in Poland