African peace mission: SA officials in diplomatic standoff in Warsaw

WARSAW - There has been a diplomatic standoff between South African officials and their Polish counterparts on the runway of the airport in the Polish capital, Warsaw.

Polish authorities have threatened to confiscate weapons and equipment on board an SAA charter flight carrying security forces meant to protect President Cyril Ramaphosa during his visits to Ukraine and Russia on the African peace mission.

Ramaphosa stopped off in Warsaw before catching a train to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Thursday night, as the head of his protection unit, Wally Rhoode accused Polish authorities of racism and of jeopardising the president's security.

#RamaphosaPeaceMission President Cyril Ramaphosa’s security personnel and a crew of SA journalists have been stuck for hours at Warsaw Chopin Airport in Poland. LD pic.twitter.com/YZKmAgB4in ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 15, 2023

#RamaphosaPeaceMission #AfricanPeaceInitiative #Poland Eyewitness News reporter Lindsay Dentlinger is part of the media contingent there. Here’s her report: https://t.co/mxbI8hMhkx ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 15, 2023

What's meant to be a peace mission aimed at calming tensions between Russia and Ukraine, has turned into a diplomatic spat with neighbouring Poland.

Shortly before midnight on Thursday night, 13 containers of weapons and equipment were briefly offloaded from an SAA chartered plane that had been on the runway with security and media onboard for 11 hours already.

A female protection officer with a diplomatic passport who is part of the advance security team was strip-searched before she could board the aircraft and negotiate for the release of the plane's passengers and cargo.

Head of the presidential protection unit, Wally Rhoode: "We have permits. For some of them, they said we must have originals, which we have. When we gave them the copies from the high commission, they they don't want the copies, they want the originals."

Rhoode said the stand-off had impacted Ramaphosa's safety.

"They are delaying us. They're putting the life of our president in jeopardy because we could have been in Kyiv this afternoon already."

Ramaphosa will be in Kyiv on Friday to meet with Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

