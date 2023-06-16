A day after landing in Warsaw, Ramaphosa's security detail allowed to disembark

After being stranded on the runway at the Warsaw Chopin Airport for exactly 24 hours, over 100 security personnel meant to ensure President Cyril Ramaphosa’s safety in Ukraine and Russia will be allowed to disembark.

WARSAW - After being stranded on the runway at the Warsaw Chopin Airport for exactly 24 hours, over 100 security personnel meant to ensure President Cyril Ramaphosa’s safety in Ukraine and Russia will be allowed to disembark.

The SAA Airbus was preparing for take-off to the southern city of Rzeszow on Friday when the pilot made the announcement that their passports were being returned to them and they would finally be allowed to get off the plane.

ALSO READ:

• After 21 hours at Warsaw airport, Ramaphosa's security detail cleared to leave

• African peace mission: SA officials in diplomatic standoff in Warsaw

• Ramaphosa lands in Warsaw setting the African peace mission in motion

#Ramaphosa #AfricanPeaceInitiative #Poland Pilots who have been resting since this SAA Airbus 340-300 landed in Warsaw almost 24 hours ago, have returned to take this plane onward to the Polish city of Rzeszow. It appears food had also been brought. LD pic.twitter.com/eYBWHlon64 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 16, 2023

No one on board has been fed today.

The security personnel and 11 journalists had hoped to fly on to Russia on Friday, but that now appears unlikely.

WATCH: 'No compromise on President Ramaphosa's safety' - Govt on plane stuck in Poland with his security