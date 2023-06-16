Go

A day after landing in Warsaw, Ramaphosa's security detail allowed to disembark

After being stranded on the runway at the Warsaw Chopin Airport for exactly 24 hours, over 100 security personnel meant to ensure President Cyril Ramaphosa’s safety in Ukraine and Russia will be allowed to disembark.

Polish authorities (right) guard a chartered SAA flight (left) at the Warsaw Chopin Airport in Poland on 16 June 2023. The contingent of 100 specialised security personnel and journalists are not being allowed off the plane over a dispute regarding permits for the weapons on board. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
16 June 2023 16:12

The SAA Airbus was preparing for take-off to the southern city of Rzeszow on Friday when the pilot made the announcement that their passports were being returned to them and they would finally be allowed to get off the plane.

No one on board has been fed today.

The security personnel and 11 journalists had hoped to fly on to Russia on Friday, but that now appears unlikely.

WATCH: 'No compromise on President Ramaphosa's safety' - Govt on plane stuck in Poland with his security

Timeline

