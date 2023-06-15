WATCH: 'It's really hard, everything is a mess,' - residents on CT flooding

According to the City of Cape Town, no lives have been lost as a result of the adverse weather conditions.

CAPE TOWN - As heavy rains continue unabated in the City of Cape Town, some Langa residents have expressed the devastation they’ve suffered.

The downpours have also led to mudslides in the Oudeskip area in Hangberg, in Hout Bay, while the Eersteriver and Kuilsriver have burst their banks causing flooding in Zandvlei, Macassar.

Eyewitness News visited affected communities.

Tired and frustrated, Nomboniso Vena, who was sweeping a large volume of water out of her home in Kayamnandi, in Langa, explained that she also has no electricity.

“Eventually, we noticed that the tiles were actually cracking from underneath so the water is coming from underneath, and we really need help at this moment because there’s nothing we can do. We’ve been sweeping the water out but it still comes back and we have a drain but it’s blocked,” she said.

Mbulelo Stuurman, who lives on the same plot, explained how the heavy rain affected families in the area.

“It’s hard, it’s really hard. It’s cold, children must go to school and they can’t go because their uniform is wet. Everything is a mess,” Stuurman said.

Various city departments are continuing with efforts to attend to weather-related power outages, flooded roadways and uprooted trees.

