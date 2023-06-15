Suspect due in court in connection with dumped body at Macassar Beach

A 41-year-old man is expected to make his first appearance in the Somerset West Magistrates Court on Thursday morning in connection with the discovery of a woman's body in Macassar.

The victim was found by a fisherman at Macassar Beach on the morning of 27 May.

An autopsy revealed that the victim had been raped and killed and dumped on the beach.

Police managed to trace the suspect and arrested him at home this past Monday.

The woman's body is one of four bodies found dumped in Macassar between 27 May and 3 June.

Ward councillor Peter Helfrich said that amid escalated load shedding, the community has been plagued by power outages that sometimes lasted for days, caused by failing and old Eskom infrastructure and the utility's failure to protect infrastructure from vandals.

He said that it was during these periods of prolonged darkness that the community had seen a spike in crime and the dumping of bodies in at least four hotspots.

"I hope this teaches criminals that think they can get away with these types of crimes, especially the dumping of bodies, that it will never happen. You will be arrested. I hope the criminals that dumped the other three bodies also understand that we will not rest until they find themselves behind bars."

