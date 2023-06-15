Sexwale's claims about White Spiritual Boy Trust unsubstantiated - Hawks

In 2021, Sexwale claimed that the fund belonged to powerful families in the world and had offered to give billions of rands toward fighting COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation or the Hawks have found allegations by politician and businessman Tokyo Sexwale about a White Spiritual Boy Trust to be unsubstantiated.

Head of the directorate Godfrey Lebeya provided an update on the unit's fourth quarter successes in Pretoria on Thursday.

In 2021, Sexwale claimed that the fund belonged to powerful families in the world and had offered to give billions of rands toward fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also claimed that the secret fund was already moving money through the South African Reserve Bank.

Lebeya said that the investigation into the fund had been concluded.

“After various engagement, approaching whoever needed to be approached; organisations, be it Interpol, be it individuals outside the country, be it International Police Association... we have approached the entities that needed to be approached.”