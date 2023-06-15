Rivers overflow, people displaced as Cape Town battered by heavy rain

Numerous uprooted trees have been reported and scores of roadways have been flooded while residents in a long list of informal settlements across the city are also suffering after their homes were left waterlogged.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape of Storms has lived up to its namesake this week, as harsh weather hits the province.

Mop-up operations are continuing on Thursday morning after damaging winds and heavy rainfall pummelled communities for a second night.

Numerous uprooted trees have been reported and scores of roadways have been flooded.

Residents in a long list of informal settlements across the city are also suffering after their homes were left waterlogged.

City Disaster Risk Management officials said that the Eerste River was the latest to have burst its banks following a second night of heavy rainfall.

It's caused flooding at some properties in Sandvlei in ward 109.

The Mosselbank River also burst its banks, affecting residents in Philadelphia and Klipheuwel.

Officials are also worried about an overflowing Keyser River in the southern suburbs while cleaning crews are hard at work in Bonteheuwel after the water level rose above the Jakkalsvlei Canal.

A video has since been shared on social media, which was apparently taken by city workers, showing residents stealing sandbags that they'd placed along the canal to block the running water.

The men can be heard saying: "We warned people not to take the bags, but they won't listen, we will not put our lives in danger."

Meanwhile, the Table Mountain National Park has warned hikers, dog walkers and cyclists that several areas have been affected by the adverse weather conditions experienced across the Cape over the past two days.

SANParks' Spokesperson, Lauren Howard Clayton: “In Newlands forest, we have flooded trails and fallen trees and branches. In Tokai, exercise caution around the Arboretum and Orpen Road along lower Tokai. Rhodes Memorial Road has been closed until further notice following mass amounts of debris on the road.”

Howard Clayton said that rockfalls had also been reported.

“Schusterskraal boardwalk has been closed. Mudslides on Tafelberg jeep track and lots of rockfall on the tar road, Mudslides along Constantia Nek hiking trail leading up to the dam area and we also have a sinkhole in Deer Park.”

WATCH: Flooding chaos in parts of Western Cape