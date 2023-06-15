Politicians must be kept out of police operations – crime experts

This was just one of the key points highlighted at the launch of a public policy think tank discussion, the New South Institute’s report on 'The Function of the Police'.

CAPE TOWN - Crime experts said they believed that politicians should be kept out of the operations of police.

This was just one of the key points highlighted at the launch of a public policy think tank discussion, the New South Institute’s report on The Function of the Police.

The report was launched at Parliament’s library, inside the National Council of Provinces building on Wednesday night.

Associate professor at the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Centre of Criminology, Irvin Kinnes, stressed that current policing was not geared to policing in the twenty-first century.

“It's a critical battle that the police's paws must be kept out of policy making. It's really, really important that that is established."

Co-founder and director at the New South Institute and report author, Ivor Chipkin, said that fighting crime was but one of the police's roles.

"The police's role was fundamentally to protect and create safe neighbourhoods and to manage relationships between people who don't really know each other. So essentially, historically, police institutions arise in the context of urbanisation which throws together people that don't know each other, so it's managing relationships between strangers and preventing strangers from hurting each other, that's fundamentally the role of the police."

Kinnes also emphasised that communities needed to have a direct say in the appointment of their station commanders.