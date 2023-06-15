Police urge social media users not to share Soshanguve mass shooting video

Fifteen people were wounded in the incident where a gunman walked into a tavern in the area on Sunday night and began shooting at patrons.

TSHWANE - Police have urged social media users to refrain from sharing a graphic video that shows a shooting incident in Soshanguve.

Fifteen people were wounded in the incident that took place on Sunday night.

Police said a gunman walked into a tavern and began shooting at patrons.

They said they were also looking for the car the suspect fled the scene in after the shooting.

"It is reported that on the said day, the police were called to a shooting incident and upon arrival on the scene, [some] people were found with gunshot wounds and were taken to the local clinic and hospital,” said police spokesperson Sello Nevhuhulwi.

“The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage and the suspect is not yet arrested. A case with 15 counts of attempted murder is opened for further investigations."