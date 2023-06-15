'Our lives will be in danger': Victim praying her alleged rapists denied bail

Two suspects accused of sexually assaulting her and another woman at a church in Taiwan in Khayelitsha appeared in the township's magistrates court on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - A woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a church in Khayelitsha said she won't rest until her alleged rapists are sent to prison for a very long time.

Two suspects accused of sexually assaulting her and another woman at a church in Taiwan in Khayelitsha appeared in the township's magistrates court on Wednesday.

Their case was postponed to next week Thursday.

READ: Khayelitsha church sexual assault survivors fearful after traumatic incident

They're also accused of robbing 18 women inside the church over the Easter weekend before fleeing.

It's understood that the two gunmen stormed the church building in the early hours of Easter Sunday during load shedding and ordered all the women to remove their clothes.

The Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Wednesday heard arguments from both the State and the defence in the bail application of the accused.

One of the survivors told Eyewitness News that she was praying that the court denied her alleged rapists bail.

She said she did not understand why they were seeking bail after what they did to them.

"We're curious to know how they will get bail after the terrible things they did to us. We're not okay and we think if they get bail our lives will be in danger."

No decision has been made yet on whether to grant the suspects bail.