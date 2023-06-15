NPA 'assessing' Phala Phala case after Hawks obtained at least 128 statements

Former intelligence boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa for the alleged theft of millions in foreign currency from him Phala Phala Farm in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have revealed that the Phala Phala Farm matter is being assessed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

He claimed that the suspects were subsequently kidnapped, interrogated and paid off to keep silent on the matter.

However, Ramaphosa has since denied any wrongdoing.

It's been over a year since Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa for the Phala Phala saga. And the NPA has still not decided on whether to prosecute.

Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya said they continued to take more statements: "Currently we have got no less than 128 statements that have been obtained."

However, he said the NPA must play a role in the investigation: "You will understand that when we conduct this investigation, we don't do it alone because at the end of the day, we are not the ones who are going to make the final decision so they are busy assessing the case."

Last year, Parliament found that there was a prima facie case for the president to answer on the matter but decided not to refer the report to an impeachment committee.