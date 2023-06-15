Nomzamo tavern massacre: Gauteng police confident they have the right suspects

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew charges against six men linked to the Soweto shooting, which claimed the lives of 16 people in July 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police insist they still believe in their evidence against the suspects arrested for the Nomazo tavern massacre.

The NPA made the decision based on witnesses refusing to testify out of fear.

Provincial police commissioner Elias Mawela said they are still confident they had the right guys.

"We will ensure that whatever deficiencies and the gaps they have identified, we are going to close them and then we go back to court. What we have done and where we are seated right now, we are still confident we got our people, we got our suspects. All we have to do is close the gap on what the court said is a gap."