Morero: CoJ will now prioritise stabilising its finances, revenue collection

He also said the revenue collection war room, launched in February, was working.

Johannesburg MMC for Finance Dada Morero delivering the City of Johannesburg's budget speech for the 2023/2024 financial year on 13 June 2023. Picture: Twitter/CityofJoburgZA
15 June 2023 12:12

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Joburg will now prioritise stabilising its finances, thanks to the passing of a budget on Wednesday night, finance MMC Dada Morero has said.

Council passed an R80.9 billion budget for 2023/2024.

Morero blamed the Democratic Alliance (DA) for leaving the city's finances in a dire state.

He said the party over-projected on revenue collection but ended up under-collecting.

He said that the revenue collection war room, launched in February, was working.

“From 80% we are sitting at about 86% now. Our target in the next two months is to be at 87%. By the end of the year, should all things go well, we should be sitting at 90%.”

Morero added that there was a focused programme in as far as ensuring that revenue collection was not disturbed.

