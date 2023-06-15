Morero: CoJ will now prioritise stabilising its finances, revenue collection

He also said the revenue collection war room, launched in February, was working.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Joburg will now prioritise stabilising its finances, thanks to the passing of a budget on Wednesday night, finance MMC Dada Morero has said.

Council passed an R80.9 billion budget for 2023/2024.

Morero blamed the Democratic Alliance (DA) for leaving the city's finances in a dire state.

He said the party over-projected on revenue collection but ended up under-collecting.

He said that the revenue collection war room, launched in February, was working.

“From 80% we are sitting at about 86% now. Our target in the next two months is to be at 87%. By the end of the year, should all things go well, we should be sitting at 90%.”

Morero added that there was a focused programme in as far as ensuring that revenue collection was not disturbed.