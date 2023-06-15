Go

Mop-up operations to continue in CT after second night of heavy rain

Flooding has been reported in several areas, including Strand, Philippi and Khayelitsha.

A bridge at Coetzenberg in Stellenbosch in the Western Cape on 14 June 2023 after bouts of heavy rain and wind continue to thrash the province. Picture: Liezl Rabie/Supplied
15 June 2023 09:50

CAPE TOWN - Mop-up operations will continue on Thursday after damaging winds and heavy rainfall pummelled parts of the Cape for a second night.

Humanitarian aid organisations like Gift of the Givers have since Wednesday been deploying teams to assist affected residents.

Western Cape Disaster Management head, Colin Deiner: "We've had a lot more rain and wind overnight, so assessments and responses early morning is pretty much what we are going to be looking at. The areas we dealt with yesterday, obviously there was a lot of flooding within the city, in a lot of the informal settlements. Obviously, our real concerns were up in the Paarl area with the Berg River... a lot of water was released yesterday but obviously with overnight, we'll have to see how that went."

