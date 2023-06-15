Mangaung residents say waste collection affected by municipal worker go-slow

A resident told Eyewitness News that this had been going on for almost four months now.

MANGAUNG - Residents have detailed how waste collection in the city has been affected for over three months, allegedly due to a go-slow by municipal workers.

Eyewitness News has visited some areas in the municipality where garbage can be seen piling up.

In the township of Sejake, one is greeted by huge piles of uncollected waste.

This metro was placed under administration in 2019, after failing to deliver basic services to its residents.

The city, which will host the Youth Day commemoration event on Friday, has been faced with leadership challenges, with no permanent mayor or municipal manager.

He said that the sudden visibility of municipal workers clearing the waste was only due to the national Youth Day celebrations on Friday.

"We’re going into the 16th. I have only seen a truck now only because tomorrow there is a function and there will be a political presence around."