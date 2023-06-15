Mangaung budget to be tabled with service delivery, state of metro in focus

The tabling of the budget on Thursday comes ahead of the national Youth Day commemorations, which will be hosted in Mangaung.

MANGAUNG - Service delivery in Mangaung is expected to come under the spotlight, when the municipality's acting mayor, Gregory Nthatisi, tables the budget on Thursday morning.

Nthatisi will table the budget amid rising concerns about the state of the metro.

The city of Mangaung, which was placed under administration in 2019, has not had a permanent mayor or municipal manager for months now.

This has placed the delivery of services under severe constraints, also affecting services such as waste collection and road maintenance.



A resident who spoke to Eyewitness News said that the township of Sejake in Mangaung had not collected waste collected more than three weeks.

"From February, until March, there was no collection at all. They started coming back sometime in April...as of the beginning of June, they started not collecting at all. It's been about three weeks now"

