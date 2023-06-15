Law enforcement in Soweto on high alert amid fears of flare-up in protests

Hostel residents near Diepkloof, Soweto on Wednesday took to the streets in disruptive service delivery protests.

JOHANNESBURG - Law enforcement in Soweto is set to remain on high alert on Thursday morning amid fears of flare-up protests.

This followed Wednesday's disruptive service delivery protest in parts of the area.

Hostel residents near Diepkloof took to the streets, calling for the provision of basic services, including electricity, water and sanitation, as well as housing.

The protesters looted two trucks with groceries and explosives.

"Police remain on high alert, and seeing the scenes that did happen, and also what happened last week with the same residents protesting,” said the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s (JMPD) Xolani Fihla.

“So, we still remain on high alert, and we'll monitor that area around the Diepkloof hostel vicinity for any further disturbances and disruptions and to take relevant action where needed."