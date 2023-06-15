Hawks report 94% conviction rate related to PPE & COVID-19 relief scheme fraud

By the end of last month, said the Hawks, the COVID-19 relief scheme cases against 52 people were finalised and 49 of them were convicted.

JOHANNESBURG - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation or the Hawks have reported a 94% conviction rate on crimes related to the COVID-19 relief scheme.

Head of the directorate Godfrey Lebeya has given an update of the fourth quarter in Pretoria on Thursday.

The Hawks are investigating millions in fraud related to personal protective equipment (PPE) and the relief scheme.

"And 32 convictions on juristic persons, so you can understand in this space PPEs and the like, people have been utilising companies. It was not only individuals"

He said they continue to make arrests linked to the relief fund and PPE (Personal protective equipment) fraud.

"As the media has observed even yesterday, you were writing about the arrests that we are effecting in that space."

Lebeya said by the Hawk’s standards, a 94% conviction rate is acceptable.