Germiston Waste Depot employees to receive psycho-social support after shooting

This comes after an unknown man entered the waste dept facility and shot one of the staff members shortly after he arrived at work.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni said that it was providing psycho-social support to its employees at the Germiston Waste Depot following a shooting incident that left one person wounded.

It’s understood that an unknown man walked into the depot and shot the employee shortly after he arrived at work.

The victim was then rushed to hospital by fellow employees.

Police in Ekurhuleni are searching for a gunman who fled the scene after the shooting.

City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson, Zweli Dlamini, has urged police to find those responsible.

"He is still alive, fortunately, and we hope and pray, as a city, that he fully recovers. We strongly condemn what happened there and the MMC for Waste has assured employees that there will be an investigation into the matter."