Exams 'going smoothly', assures SMU amid ongoing workers' strike

JOHANNESBURG - The Sefako Makgatho Health Science University (SMU) has assured the public that the ongoing worker's strike will not have an impact on examinations at the institution.

Workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) and the Academic Professional Staff Association (APSA) are protesting over wage negotiations.

The workers downed tools last week following the collapse of negotiations with the university's management.

As the three-month-long wage negotiations continued at the university, it said measures had been put in place to ensure that exams commenced smoothly.

The unions are demanding a 7% wage increase across the board and for the university to allow them to cash out their leave days should they not be taken.

The university, however, has offered a 5.7% increment that the workers have rejected.

SMU obtained a Labour Court order compelling the workers to stick to the picketing rules.

The university's spokesperson Lusani Netshitomboni: "As we speak, there are exam sessions taking place and everything is going smoothly on that score."

Netshitomboni said the university's management would be meeting with the unions on Thursday to try and find a solution to end the protest.