Drop in Gauteng rape incidents nothing to celebrate - Nkosi-Malobane

While rape incidents were down by 4.4%, they remained high at over 2,000 reported in the fourth quarter.

JOHANNESBURG - The latest Gauteng crime statistics showed that over 640 rapes occurred in victims' homes between January and March 2023.

While rape incidents were down by 4.4%, they remained high at over 2,000 reported in the fourth quarter.

Attempted sexual offences were alarmingly high, with an increase of over 28%.

READ MORE:

Over half of the people raped between the January to March period were violated in their own homes.

There were 312 others attacked in open places, such as recreational centres and parking areas.

Former Community Safety MEC and member of the Community Safety committee in the Gauteng Legislature, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, said the slight drop in rape incidents was nothing to celebrate.

“We can't [celebrate] when we deal with issues of rape when 2,300 women are being raped in three months, then we think if we get a less than 10% reduction it's a big victory - it’s not.”

The recent statistics also showed that fewer sexual assault cases were reported during the quarter.

Contact sexual offences almost halved compared to the same period in 2022 and are now sitting at 35 cases reported.