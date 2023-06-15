Denel working closely with SIU to recover money lost to corruption, says Kgobe

State arms manufacturer Denel, which is also at the centre of state capture, has been struggling for years receiving billions in state bailouts.

JOHANNESBURG - Interim Denel CEO, Michael Kgobe, said that between R1.5 billion and R2 billion still needed to be recovered following the years of corruption at the parastatal.

The state-owned arms manufacturer has reported a profit of R390 million for the past financial year after making losses for several years.

Kgobe said that Denel was undergoing restructuring, including recapitalisation.

In 2020, Denel was downgraded to junk status by ratings agency, Fitch, and was also unable to pay salaries.

However, Kgobe said that while the company had turned around its fortunes, it has only been able to recover around R1 million.

"We are working very closely with the SIU to recover some of the money lost. We are also working with the Department of Public Enterprises in terms of directors and non-executive directors who were involved in the company."

Kgobe also said that they were talking to former staff members who left during the difficult times at Denel.

"We have got some of the people back and we are talking to some of the people who are now with other organisations with a view of contracting them through the organisations to come and assist us."

