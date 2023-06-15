Deceased Mariannhill shooting suspect linked to almost 20 murders - Police

The suspect is one of five people who allegedly attempted to kill police officers who tried to stop them on the road.

DURBAN - The police said one of the suspects killed in the shootout was wanted for almost 20 crimes in the area.

They include murder and hijacking - among other crimes.

The police said they received a tip-off about his whereabouts and once they located him, they were shot at.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said they returned fire - which resulted in the deaths.

He said upon approaching the suspect and making their presence known, the police “ordered them to stop and surrender, but the suspects chose to shoot at the police and a shootout ensued. After the shootout, five suspects were shot and fatally wounded”.

Added Netshiunda: “One of them has been identified as one who has been most wanted on a series of murders, close to 20 murders in and around Mariannhill."

Marriannhill has been cordoned off while police investigators comb the scene for evidence.

