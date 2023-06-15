Chiloane praises 'smooth' online application process for grades 1 & 8

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said there have been over 60,000 online applications since the portal opened at 8AM.

WINTERVELD - The Gauteng Education Department has opened the online admissions period for learners enrolling for grades one and eight for the 2024 academic year.

The application period is set to close on 14 July.

We successfully processed over 100 000 Grade 1 & 8 applications within the first hour of launching the 2024 Online Admissions without glitches. Apply now, play your part https://t.co/VBeXC0HayC pic.twitter.com/efMnjA0TZQ ' Matome Chiloane (@matomekopano) June 15, 2023

The department has set up application centers in several communities across the province to assist parents with the application process.

MEC Matome Chiloane is in Winterveld, an area in the North of Pretoria plagued by poor connectivity and constant power outages, to brief communities about the benefits of the online applications.

He will also be assisting parents with the online application process.

According to Chiloane, the system has been working well and it hasn’t experienced any technical glitches.

“We are comfortable with the fact that parents who are on the system trying to register their children are probably happy now because the system is smooth,” he said.

The Gauteng Education Department has also opened 80 walk-in centres for the online registration.

Chiloane said the centres would ensure that power cuts and connectivity issues made it easy for parents to register.

“Parents can apply at our schools, libraries, and walk-in centres... we have set up many centres across the province, all you need is connectivity. As long as you have access to the internet, you have access to the system.”