Case against driver involved in deadly Mitchells Plain accident returns to court

Mninikhaya Mvuli faces five counts of culpable homicide and one of reckless driving for the accident that saw five children dying after the bakkie transporting them to school rolled multiple times and hit a traffic light in the area on 30 May.

CAPE TOWN - The case against the driver involved in a deadly accident in Mitchells Plain is back before the magistrate on Thursday.

Five children were killed when the bakkie transporting them to school rolled multiple times and hit a traffic light in the suburb two weeks ago.

The last postponement was for the driver to compile bail information.

Mninikhaya Mvuli faces five counts of culpable homicide and one of reckless driving.

It's understood that the 55-year-old driver also lost his own child in the accident.

Memorial services for the deceased children were held last week and some of them have already been laid to rest.

The State indicated that it would oppose bail.