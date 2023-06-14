WC Health MEC calls on SAPS to prioritse robbery at Gugulethu health facility

Security staff members were targeted in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Health and Wellness MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has called on police to prioritise a robbery at the Gugulethu Community Health Centre.

Security staff members were targeted in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Two people, one in a wheelchair, and the other pushing him gained access to the premises by pretending to be patients seeking health care.

But as soon as the gate was opened, the men pulled out their guns and held up the security staff.

Two more robbers then followed them inside.

The department's Monique Johnstone said the men left after robbing the security guards and while no one was physically hurt, it was all extremely traumatic.

"A health facility is a place of healing where those in need of medical care go. This should not, in any society, be seen as an easy target for criminals. This attack was clearly a pre-planned attack on vulnerable parts in the community. They are a danger to society and should be prosecuted by the justice system."

Johnstone said the department has handed over CCTV footage to police which will hopefully lead to speedy arrests.

2/ my support to them, as they are understandably in shock following this incident. I truly hope that SAPS brings these perpetrators to account so those affected can find closure.



Going forward, discussions are being held with SAPS about increasing police visibility. In the... pic.twitter.com/YPacl8O2Eu ' WC Govt Health and Wellness MEC Dr. French Mbombo (@WCHealthMEC) June 14, 2023