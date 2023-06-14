US still committed to keeping Africa trade ties - US-Africa Leaders Summit rep

The reassurance from the US special presidential representative came after the summit that intended to tighten programmes on shared priorities, something the Biden Administration believed faltered with Trump's presidency.

JOHANNESBURG - The special presidential representative for the United States (US)-Africa Leaders Summit, Johnnie Carson, said the global superpower remained committed to maintaining strong trade ties with the African continent.

The reassurance followed a summit to tighten programmes on shared priorities, including health, climate change, food security, and conflict issues.

US President Joe Biden's administration believes that trade relations with Africa took a knock during Donald Trump's presidency.

Carson spoke at a media briefing arranged by the US Department of State's Bureau of African Affairs on Tuesday.

"The United States has been the continent's strongest partner in the most important areas of development over the last three or four decades, and a lot of the very great and outstanding work that we do across the continent is not seen as visibly as some other things."

He added that work was being done to address the continent's energy crisis.

"Some 700 million people need reliable electricity. The Power Africa initiative that was launched a decade ago is helping to provide power across the continent to help alleviate the shortage of power."

Relations between South Africa came under pressure, with the US calling into question South Africa's relationship with Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine.

#BilateralTies | Except to say there is some concern, Senior Director for African Affairs at the National Council in the U.S, Judd Devermont, remains tight-lipped about how Washington plans to address allegations SA smuggled arms and ammunition to Russia.@khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/wQue6PD9Aj ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 13, 2023