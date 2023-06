Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane shares alleged bribe clips

Jacques Nelles | Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released the clips to back up her claims that the late Tina Joemat-Pettersson, another ANC MP Pemmy Majodina and the chairperson of the Parliament's Section 194 inquiry, Richard Dyanti, tried to solicit a R600,000 bribe from her to make the inquiry disappear.