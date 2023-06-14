Suspect expected in court in connection with body dumped at Macassar Beach

Just over two weeks ago a fisherman made the gruesome discovery of a woman's body, believed to be in her 30s, floating in shallow water at the beach.

CAPE TOWN - A 41-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Thursday following the discovery of a woman's body at Macassar Beach.

Police said an autopsy has revealed that the victim was raped, killed and dumped on the beach.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie: "Through the presentation of adequate evidence, the investigation team obtained a warrant for the arrest of the suspect at the Bellville Magistrates Court. Armed with this warrant of arrest the investigation team pounced on the residence of the 41-year-old suspect where he was arrested."