Soshanguve tavern shooting: Cops investigating attempted murder case

Police have urged social media users to stop circulating a graphic video of the incident where 15 people were left injured.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in the City of Tshwane are investigating an attempted murder case after 15 people were wounded during an indiscriminate shooting at a Soshanguve tavern.

The incident took place on Sunday night.

Police said a gunman walked into the tavern and began shooting at patrons.

A graphic video of the incident has since made the rounds on social media platforms.

READ: Police on a manhunt for tavern shooters after 1 dead, 5 injured in Tzaneen

Police have since urged social media users to stop circulating it.

Spokesperson Sello Nevhuhulwi said the motive for the shooting was unknown.

"The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage and the suspect is not yet arrested. A case with 15 counts of attempted murder is opened for further investigations."