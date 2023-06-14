Several CT community healthcare facilities affected by heavy rain, wind - dept

Mop-up operations are currently underway and officials are appealing for patience as operations may be impacted today.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health and Wellness Department said that a number of community healthcare facilities had been affected by heavy rains and strong winds in the Northern and Tygerberg districts overnight.

Mop-up operations are currently underway and officials are appealing for patience as operations may be impacted on Wednesday.

Apart from flooding, the clinic in Ravensmead had a power outage.

And while work is being done to restore electricity, services remain available at that facility.

The department's Shimoney Regter said: "We are monitoring the situation and we're making every effort to ensure that our healthcare facilities are safe. We want to ensure the safety and welfare of both the public and our healthcare teams."