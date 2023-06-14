Phaahla: Corruption, maladministration won't stand in way of NHI implementation

The National Assembly passed the NHI Bill on Tuesday and it will now need to be passed by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that corruption, maladministration and poor service delivery would not come in the way of the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI).

The National Assembly passed the NHI Bill on Tuesday and it will now need to be passed by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Once passed into law, government hopes the bill make quality healthcare universal.

An elated Phaahla briefed the media, describing the National Assembly's vote to pass the bill as a game-changer.

But Phaahla told media that he was not oblivious to the shortfalls.

"It's not only in the pressure but it's also in the number of clear examples where there has been mismanagement in some areas, in the extreme, elements of corruption has also been unearthed. Those issues must be dealt with."

Phaahla said that it was not all doom and gloom in the healthcare sector.

"There's also good examples. There are a number of good examples of well-functioning institutions, despite the pressure under which they function but are managing to the best of their ability."

Phaahla added healthcare should not be treated like a money-making scheme at the cost of the poor.

"We do understand there will be some genuine South Africans who will be sceptical and we understand that those who oppose interventions such as the NHI take advantage of some of those legitimate concerns, in terms of the capacity of the state, in terms of implementing a number of projects, running a number of institutions. It's not something we can wish away; we must make sure that those things get fixed."