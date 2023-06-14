MUT wants swift justice for murdered lecturer Chanlall Dwarika

Sixty-one-year-old Chanlall Dwarika was kidnapped, robbed and killed late last month.

DURBAN - The Mangosuthu University of Technology in KwaZulu-Natal has called for swift justice in the murder of one of its lecturers.

Sixty-one-year-old Chanlall Dwarika was kidnapped, robbed and killed late last month.

His body was found dumped near Inanda Dam, north of Durban.

Five suspects appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court in connection to his case on Tuesday.

[WATCH] The five men linked with the murder of a Mangusothu University of Technology (MUT) engineering lecturer Chanlall Dwarika, are now appearing before the Durban Magistrates Court. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/pS6q7Xi6zT ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 13, 2023

Accused 1 Sihle mkhize

Accused 2 Siyabonga maybe

Accused 3 Kwanele makhaye

Accused 4 Sandile Mkhize

Accused 5 Thabani Mhlongo. #DwarikaMurder pic.twitter.com/HCLKVx6Dkn ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 13, 2023

MUT management has called for swift justice for their slain engineering lecturer.

Dwarika was allegedly forced into his car before being ordered to withdraw cash.

He was then allegedly murdered after that.

MUT described Dwarika as a dedicated man, saying that his death was a huge loss.

The institution said it also wants the Dwarika family to get the justice they deserve.

ALSO READ:

- Dwarika was forced to withdraw money before he was killed, court told

- Family of slain MUT lecturer were hoping for ransom demand for his release

- Higher Education sector lost an important asset in Chanlall Dwarika – Nzimande

- Two arrested in connection with murder of MUT lecturer

- MUT on Dwarika's passing: 'Truly a good man' who'd been with MUT for 26 years