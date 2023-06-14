MPs involved in bribe attempt disgruntled over Cabinet snubs - Mkhwebane

Busisiwe Mkhwebane has released a series of recordings that she claims are of a conversation about a bribe between her husband and deceased African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament, Tina Joemat-Pettersson.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that the members of Parliament allegedly at the centre of a bribery and extortion scandal were disgruntled about being overlooked for ministerial positions.

In some of the recordings, amounts can be heard being discussed and the name of ANC MP, Pemmy Majodina, is mentioned.

Mkhwebane claims Joemat-Pettersson offered that she, Majodina and chairperson of Parliarment’s Section 194 inquiry, Richard Dyantyi, could make the inquiry disappear for R600,000.

The inquiry is mandated to probe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

The question of why Joemat-Pettersson, Majodina and Dyantyi would be willing to collapse the Section 194 committee as Advocate Mkhwebane alleges has lingered.

In her press briefing on Tuesday, Mkhwebane revealed the reasons she said Joemat-Pettersson had given.

"Both Mr Dyantyi and Miss Majodina were very angry that they were not made ministers and therefore prepared to frustrate the impeachment process by delaying it until the end of my term of office but upon being paid a large sum of money.

She also claimed that Joemat-Pettersson said in one of the recordings: "the ANC is dead".

Mkhwebane has blamed Cabinet, the judiciary and the legislature for Joemat–Pettersson’s death, saying that if she was allowed back to her position, the member of Parliament would still be alive.

