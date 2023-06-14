Morero's Joburg budget unrealistic and unfunded, says DA

City of Joburg Finance MMC Dada Morero delivered the city’s budget of R80 billion for the 2023/24 financial year in council on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Joburg said the budget speech that has been presented by Finance MMC Dada Morero was unrealistic and unfunded.

In his speech, he announced that the replacement of water and electricity infrastructure would be among his top priorities.

But DA caucus leader, Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, said Morero has not outlined how the city would fund this budget.

“They need to be realistic with this budget because the MMC was not clear with the funding models. It seems as if they are piggybacking a lot on what the province is doing instead of being more creative.”

